September 10, 2020

  • 73°
North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams. (AP File Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams pays tribute to former American League president Gene Budig

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

A Hall of Famer with three national championships and a familiar face at the Final Four, it would seem Roy Williams was destined for big things in basketball.

The way the North Carolina coach tells it, a lot of credit goes to a future baseball leader who really went to bat for him.

Williams paid tribute Wednesday to Gene Budig, a day after the former American League president and head of three major universities died at 81.

“He was the guy that gave Roy Williams a chance,” Williams told The Associated Press. “He made it OK for the athletic director to hire this no-name assistant coach from North Carolina as the head basketball coach at the University of Kansas.”

“Every day I understand if he hadn’t been tough enough and comfortable enough, Roy Williams may never have gotten a start to be a head coach in college basketball,” he said.

A chancellor at Kansas and president at West Virginia and Illinois State, Budig became the AL president in 1994.

Williams recalled visiting Budig at his residence at Kansas and telling the coach he was on the verge of being hired as either the AL or National League president.

“I thought he was crazy,” Williams said, laughing.

Williams remembered joining Budig to throw out the first balls before a home game for the Charleston RiverDogs, a Yankees affiliate in the Class A South Atlantic League. Budig became a part-owner of the team when he moved to South Carolina in 2007.

“He was a baseball guy deep down,” Williams said.

Williams and Budig were among a group that included many present and former college and high school coaches in basketball and football who regularly met for breakfast in the Charleston area.

“Chancellor Budig, I still call him chancellor. I never called him Gene a single time in my entire life. It was out of respect. I really respected te man, the person who he was,” the 70-year-old Williams said.

Bespectacled, small in stature and soft spoken, Budig’s appearance belied his nature.

“He was a kind man, but a strong man,” Williams said.

That certainly was to Williams’ benefit when Kansas, which had just won the 1988 national title with star Danny Manning, needed to hire a new coach in the wake of Larry Brown leaving for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

Famed North Carolina coach Dean Smith highly recommended his longtime assistant. Kansas athletic director Bob Frederick wanted to hire Williams and Budig strongly backed that decision.
“He did that against a lot of people who were being very negative about the whole thing,” Williams said.

The night before the official hiring, in fact, some prominent Kansas donors went to see Budig at his home. They wanted a high-profile coach and told Budig it would be a huge mistake to hire Williams.

Budig calmly listened, told them there would be an announcement the next day and then “sort of let them walk out the door,” Williams said.

“He was a friend, he was a mentor,” he said. “He was a good, good man.”

___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners

Coronavirus

Federal infection control ‘strike team’ to visit Citadel nursing home, provide guidance on managing outbreak

Crime

China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being found in laundromat bathroom

Business

City ends exclusive talks with Empire Hotel developer who says he ‘never walked away from a deal’

Elections

Trump stops in Winston-Salem after expanding ban on new offshore Atlantic drilling sites

Coronavirus

East Carolina hits 1,000 COVID-19 cases among students; UNC, NC State near that figure

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry makes plans to buy more police cars

Local

County commissioners considering hiring lobbyists in Raleigh, Washington

Elections

Ballots being accepted as state becomes first in nation to begin voting

Local

Commissioners consider consolidating human service agencies

Coronavirus

One additional COVID-19 death reported; local church reports outbreak among members