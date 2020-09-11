County positive COVID-19 cases continues its decline

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Rowan County continues its decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported, according to the county’s current data.

In the latest data report, the county shared 22 positive cases on Friday, down from the 25 patients who were found positive the day before. Of the 35,290 people who were tested, there were a total of 3,013 who tested positive including those at congregate living facilities. The negative tests show — 32,277 remain the same as the county updates its negative cases each Thursday.

The number of reported deaths remains at 81 while there are a total of 336 currently positive cases and 2,596 patients have recovered. County data shows there are 438 positive COVID-19 cases at congregate living facilities. On Thursday, a federal infection control strike team visited the Citadel of Salisbury, the site of the largest nursing home outbreak in the state. The team, which included staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, were at the Julian Road location to discuss the details of the outbreak. A report from that visit will be released sometime later.

A few months ago, during the height of an outbreak at the Citadel, the facility had reached 168 positive cases and 21 deaths. Local data shows a total of six positive cases at the Citadel, four of whom are employees.

The largest current outbreak, according to the county provided data, remains at the Trinity Oaks Skilled Nursing facility — which shows 80 positive cases and of them, 46 are residents.

The county data confirms Autumn Care has 50 positive cases, Accordius Health has 40, Liberty Commons has 15 positive patients, the Rowan County jail annex remains at three, and Compass Health in Spencer remains at two.

According to the county data, two schools — North Hills Christian School and St. Peters Lutheran Church Preschool remain the only two of a reported outbreak. Those numbers five at North Hills and 10 at St. Peters Lutheran, remain the same.

A North Hills Christian School spokesperson told the Post those five cases are no longer active and were confirmed prior to the start of school. The five people who tested positive have since quarantined and returned to school. According to county officials, clusters are removed from its data reports after 28 days with no additional positive cases.