September 13, 2020

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:05 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Though the county only reported two COVID-19-related deaths this past week, Rowan County remains sixth in the state for total number of deaths.

The two latest deaths bring the county’s total to 81, with all but 27 from local congregate care facilities. In the week prior, the county had experienced its largest number of deaths in a week’s time after 16 were reported. Those reporting more deaths are Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Durham and Forsyth counties.

State data from Friday show more than 200 active cases among seven local congregate care facilities in the county. Active outbreaks include 88 cases and six deaths at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, 41 cases and five deaths at Accordius Health, 53 cases and five deaths at Autumn Care, 16 cases and one death at Liberty Commons, seven cases at the Citadel, two cases at Compass Health and three cases at the Rowan County Jail Annex.

Additionally, county data show a cluster of five cases at North Hills Christian School, and a cluster of 10 cases at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool. However, a spokesperson for North Hills Christian School said on Thursday that those five cases are no longer active and were confirmed prior to the start of the school year. Clusters are removed from the state’s biweekly report after 28 consecutive days with no additional positive cases.

Rowan County reported a total of 133 positive cases this past week as cases have now reached 3,033 as of Saturday. Of those, 333 are currently positive, and 86% of all cases have recovered. The county ended the week with a percent positive rate of 8.48% — a number that is used to gauge how many of the total tests reported are positive.

A total of 17 county residents are being hospitalized for COVID-19. A total of 205 residents have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with an average age of 63.

A total of 53 hospital beds remain occupied and seven of the available ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients, which includes residents from other counties who seek care here.

Statewide, a total of 183,740 cases have been confirmed as of Saturday after 2.58 million completed tests. A total of 870 people are currently hospitalized, and 3,047 people have died. The state’s percent positive rate is 5.2%.

The average age of cases is 43.3, with adults aged 18-35 comprising the most cases at 913.

About 57% of all cases reported have been among white residents, but Hispanic residents comprise 29% of all cases, while Black residents comprise nearly 14%. Women comprise 53% of all cases.

Zip codes 28147 and 28144 remain the areas hit hardest by the pandemic, as both areas have seen 814 cases and 676 cases, respectively.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

