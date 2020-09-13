September 13, 2020

  • 70°
Andy Mooney / Salisbury Post LIghts were recently installed in the Bell Tower that have the ability to show a variety of hues.

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

SALISBURY — On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury lit up in an array of colors, transitioning from soft white to deep red, then moving to a rainbow-like glow of bright shades.

The impromptu light show wasn’t meant to show off the tower’s new abilities. It was just a colorful display of construction work as contractors stood on a crane near the spires of the town adjusting and testing the lights for the first time.

As the tower flickered between hues, Jason Walser playfully called out what each color could stand for, saying that the purple lights were “Novant Health purple” and that the vibrant green was for “St. Paddy’s Day.” Walser, the vice president of Bell Tower Green, was explaining one of the reasons why the organization wanted to put lights on the tower in the first place.

“We have always, from the beginning, wanted to have the options to celebrate with the rest of the world, whether it’s national holidays or days of mourning or special occasions,” Walser said. “Much like how the Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building can be lit up.”

Even though the Bell Tower will have the capability to be transformed into almost any color, that doesn’t mean it’ll be given a new shade very often.

“It’s not like we’re going to be flashing all these multicolored lights frequently, which would be a distraction,” said Dyke Messinger, the president of Bell Tower Green. “It’s only for special occasions.”

The lights on the Bell Tower were designed to comply with the Historic District Design Guidelines, which are enforced by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. The Bell Tower Green’s designs for the park, including the lights, were approved by the HPC over a year ago.

In the end, it will be up to the city of Salisbury to decide when to use the Bell Tower’s new lights, since the park will eventually be deeded to the city, Messinger said. 

“If the city decides not to choose colored lights, that’s their decision,” Messinger said. “When we were doing this, we thought it might be desirable for special occasions.”

The Bell Tower may not be lit up again for a while, since the energy source that was used to test the lights was only temporary and construction is still underway. But the lights will work in conjunction with the water wall’s lights, once work is completed.

Messinger is toying with the idea of flipping the switch for one of Salisbury’s biggest celebrations of the year.

“You know, we ring in the new year, we have for years, at the Bell Tower,” Messinger said. “Even though the park might not be 100% complete, we’re hoping to do that. It’s possible that we might, or the city might, want to give a different light to the top of the Bell Tower.”

A New Year’s Eve celebration has been held at the Bell Tower for years, but was moved to the F&M Trolley Barn in 2020 since the park was under construction. But this year, the celebration could return to its original location. And this time, there might be lights.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine

News

Judge won’t order more controls upon NC prison system

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man who failed to register as sex offender found hiding at mother’s house

Coronavirus

22 new COVID-19 positives reported Friday

Crime

China Grove woman faces methamphetamine charges after overdose call

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food