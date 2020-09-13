September 13, 2020

  • 70°
Appalachian State News Service photo Camerun Peoples, who ran for 102 yards Saturday, celebrates a touchdown.

Appalachian State opens season with victory over Charlotte

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

Associated Press

BOONE — Thomas Hennigan caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, Daetrich Harrington added two fourth-quarter scoring runs and Appalachian State beat Charlotte 35-20 in both teams’ season opener on a rainy Saturday.

The teams exchanged big plays in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Hennigan scored down the right side after a defender slipped on the wet field. Aaron McAllister returned the ensuing kickoff a school-record 97 yards, breaking a tackle on the left sideline to get Charlotte within a point, 21-20.

Harrington went up the middle for a 4-yard score to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. After a Charlotte fumble recovery, the Mountaineers held the 49ers to no yards at the Appalachian State 20 and Harrington added a 15-yard score with 1:15 remaining.

Herrington had 120 yards receiving. Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 117 yards and a score and Camerun Peoples added 102 yards and another touchdown. The Mountaineers rushed for 308 yards. Zac Thomas aded 204 yards passing with a TD and an interception.

Tyler Murray forced a fumble, recovered another and made an interception for the 49ers.

Appalachian State has won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles and finished 19th in last season’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 13-1 season.

Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, the school allowed only 50 fans to attend the game, all parents of Mountaineers seniors, and tailgating was not permitted.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine

News

Judge won’t order more controls upon NC prison system

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man who failed to register as sex offender found hiding at mother’s house

Coronavirus

22 new COVID-19 positives reported Friday

Crime

China Grove woman faces methamphetamine charges after overdose call

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food