September 13, 2020

Letter: Vote self-interested Republicans out of office

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

The misdeeds of President Donald Trump are only a symptom of what has happened to a once-proud Republican Party.

Current members of the Senate and House of Representatives are only interested  in two things: power and greed. They want to stay in power in order to benefit financially from tax cuts and other perks of the office. They cynically promote other issues such as border security and law and order to persuade persons to keep them in office.

There is no desire, on their part, to make our nation a more perfect union — the goal the founders set for us in the preamble of the Constitution. For them, the purpose of government is to benefit themselves personally. The only solution is to vote them out of office and start with principles worthy of a major political party in the United States. Then, once again, we will have a strong two party system in the country.

—  Richard Derr

Salisbury

