Library notes: Back to (virtual) school

By Chelsea Childers

Rowan Public Library

Students learn in several ways. Some students like online courses; while others prefer a classroom setting and some like a mixture of both. Due to COVID-19, students in Rowan County have a very different schedule this year. With two days in the classroom and three e-learning days, students may have a lot of free time on their hands. While online classes may increase course productivity and give students control over their learning experiences, it places more accountability on the students and parents. While there are pros and cons of this new normal, we don’t have much of a choice.

Many parents are looking for extra activities for their children that do not include physical contact with others. What better way to stimulate your student’s brain than reading a book? The Rowan Public Library is here to provide meaningful and engaging activities for all ages. September is library card sign up month. This year there is a superhero theme. You can register for activity bags with this Google Form link bit.ly/SeptTakeawayKits. As with the August bags, you will find crafts, activities, bookmarks and stickers.

Looking for a few more activities? RPL implemented a Book Bundle program earlier this summer for the summer reading program. It was so successful that we have decided to extend it. It can be hard to check out a stack of books without coming into the library to browse. The RPL website offers a chance to look up books and place them on hold for curbside pick up, but we have also put together pre-selected bundles of books as a little treat to save time and energy. They can be picked up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There are bundles available for all ages and interests. Some examples of topics are found below: for more information, call 704-216-8243.

Family bundles: Nature, space, music

Teen bundles: mystery, fantasy, dystopia, graphic novels, overcoming, relatable issues, women in action comics, YA superheroes

Adult bundles: Legends, myths, superheroes

Children’s bundles: Princess, series starters, girl power, dinosaurs, transportation, farm, wild animals, pets, unicorns, construction, family, mud pie, best friends, we love the library, community helpers, sports, crafts, cooking, rainbows, superheroes, hearts, wellness

Chelsea Childers is children’s outreach program supervisor at Rowan Public Library.