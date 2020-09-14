September 14, 2020

  • 73°

Gold Hill man charged with misdemeanor child abuse

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:57 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

GOLD HILL — A Gold Hill man faces child abuse charges Thursday after he allegedly left his baby unattended in the home.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Nathaniel Aaron Medley, 34, of the 100 block of Doby Road, with misdemeanor child abuse.

Officials said Medley called 911 to report that the child had been taken. However, around the same time, a man approached two Rockwell police officers to tell them he found his granddaughter unattended at his daughter’s home, Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford said.

The man said he one grandchild had just gotten off the school bus. The man said he was taking the boy home. When the man arrived, he found Medley passed out on the bed and his 1-year-old granddaughter awake beside him in a soiled diaper. The grandfather said the bed was “high off the ground” and he feared the baby was in danger of falling.

The man told deputies he gave the child a bottle and “she drank it as if she had not been fed all day,” Sifford said.

The grandfather said Medley stumbled out of the bedroom, yelled at another man passed out on the couch and that’s when he left the house with the children.

When deputies arrived at the Doby Lane home, they discovered three men on the porch, one of whom was identified as Medley, Sifford said. He allegedly stumbled from the porch and, while giving an account of what occurred, the deputy said he could smell the alcohol on Medley from 10 feet away.

A report states Medley fell asleep while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office and when asked what day it was.

Sifford said the Rowan Department of Social Services was called and indicated. The department already had an active case on the Doby Lane home and had put a “safety plan” in place, Sifford said. Medley was issued a $1,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



BREAKING NEWS

RSS Superintendent Lynn Moody announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Police search for man who evaded police, crashed on Catawba College campus

Crime

Gold Hill man charged with misdemeanor child abuse

Coronavirus

Average daily COVID-19 cases decline from peak in early September

Crime

Woman faces drug possession charge after making call for help

Ask Us

Ask us: How does Rowan County government collect property taxes?

Business

City council to receive update on city’s stormwater master plan

Nation/World

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

News

Political Notebook: State auditor speaks to Rowan Democrats during virtual breakfast

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

Coronavirus

County adds more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week