RSS Superintendent Lynn Moody announces retirement

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Lynn Moody announced her retirement at the end of the year on Monday night.

Moody, who has been leading the district since 2013, plans to retire on Dec. 31, according to a message sent to all staff. Moody said it just felt like the right time to retire and thanked the board for how long she has spent as superintendent, noting superintendents usually only stay with districts for two or three years.

Moody said it is a good time to retire because a January start lets a new Superintendent step in during the school year and get to know the district before they start making preparations for the next few years. Moody also pointed to renewal as project to take to the next level over the next three-to-five years.

Moody said she will miss her colleagues terribly and loves her relationship with the leadership and pointed to the success of the team implementing a good 1:1 device policy. She noted the devices as well as the directional system for renewal being in place as good policies for a new superintendent to come into.

Moody considered the decision over the past couple months. She said she was considering working for a couple more years, but began thinking about the timing of the decision. Moody and her husband are not from Rowan County, and she said they intend to move. The couple has a new granddaughter who they have not been able to spend much time with yet in and another granddaughter, both of whom live in Texas.

Moody has spent more than 15 years as a Superintendent and more than 30 years as an educator. She spent longer as a superintendent than a classroom teacher. Before coming to RSS, she was Superintendent in Rock Hill, S.C., for eight years.

Before she was in Rock Hill she was Director of Career and Technical with Wake County Schools, and assistant superintendent in Rock Hill before she was with Wake.

“I’m scared, I’m nervous, but I’m also excited about it,” Moody said, adding her retirement plans for the next few months are to chill out and decide on next steps

Moody said the COVID-19 pandemic did is not the reason for her retirement and thinks the re-entry has gone well, but said the decision to advise the Board of Education whether to enter plan B or C was the most difficult one she made as a Superintendent. Moody also dispelled the idea she may be leaving because of closure talks about schools. Moody has publicly advised the board to consolidate schools since she started.

“It’s a different season for me now,” Moody said.