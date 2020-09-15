September 16, 2020

Blotter: Deputies charge man with cocaine possession during homicide investigation

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:47 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Woodleaf man faces cocaine charges after he was found with drugs while investigators served a search warrant during a homicide investigation.

Dulin

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Allen Dulin, 31, of the 100 block of Givens Street, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and SBI assisted the Salisbury Police Department in serving a search warrant on April 30 in the 1000 block of South Crump Circle in Woodleaf, said Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford.

Investigators were there to look into the April 26 shooting of Jonathan Elijah Ijames, who was killed at an East Lafayette Street apartment complex. During the search, investigators found cocaine and in a book bag. The powdery substance was submitted for testing with the state lab.

Rowan deputies served Dulin with an arrest warrant on Saturday. He has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday someone damaged his vehicle and stole items from it while in the 2000 block of Third Creek Church Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Friday someone forced their way into his residence in the 200 block of Henderson Drive, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole his registration plate while in the from the 1200 block of Flat Rock Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Saturday a breaking and entering occurred in the 200 block of Crescent Heights Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted in 300 block of Arrowood Road.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole her vehicle from the 100 block of Flowers Lane.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole his ATV from the 2300 block of Organ Church Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday he was assaulted while in the 2300 block of Heilig Road.

• Tommy Howard Hairston, 32, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• Quonshay Michelle Nicole Walker, 33, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• Connie Davidson Joyner, 52, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 300 block of Arrowood Road.

• Megan Laura Snider, 32, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 400 block of Adrian Road.

• Samuel Lee Edge, 46, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 300 block of Carter Loop Road, Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone removed a tire and lug nuts from her car parked in the 700 block of Lakewood Drive.

• A man reported on Monday two catalytic converters were taken from a Chevrolet pickup and a GMC truck.

• Daniel Lee Stice, 40, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon in the 900 block of Bendix Drive.

