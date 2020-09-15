September 16, 2020

Four COVID-19 deaths reported from three local nursing homes

By Natalie Anderson

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 related deaths from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Accordius Health and Liberty Commons.

Two of those deaths were from Trinity Oaks, while Liberty Commons and Accordius each had one death. This brings the total number of deaths to 85, with an average age of 80. Of those, all but 27 are from local congregate care facilities.

Liberty Commons, located on U.S. 29 near Salisbury’s city limits and now in its second outbreak, has seen a total of three deaths and 15 recent cases, according to county data. State data, however, show a total of 17 current cases and four deaths. State data also show a total of seven deaths and 43 cases at Accordius Health, on Statesville Boulevard; eight deaths and 89 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, located off Klumac Road; five deaths and 53 cases at Autumn Care, on Bringle Ferry Road, and three cases at Compass Health, on Salisbury Avenue in Spencer. Additionally, the Citadel, on Julian Road and also in its second outbreak, currently has seven cases. The Rowan County Jail Annex still has three cases.

A cluster of 10 cases remains at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool. A spokesperson for North Hills Christian School said the five cases reported prior to the start of the semester have since recovered. However, clusters aren’t removed from the state’s report until a facility has seen no new cases for 28 consecutive days.

The number of currently positive cases improved on Tuesday and currently is at 342. Meanwhile, 2,659 people from the total 3,086 cases have recovered, and 20 Rowan County residents are currently hospitalized.

The average age of cases is 43.4, and the average age among hospitalized Rowan County residents is 63.

Across the state, 186,887 people have tested positive after 2.65 million completed tests, for a statewide positive rate of 5%. A total of 916 people are currently being hospitalized, and 3,111 people have died.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

