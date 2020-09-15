Letter: Reasons why not to vote for Biden

Here’s why you should not vote for Joe Biden for president:

• Biden and the Democrats in Washington would have killed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, if he was president. They had the same information Trump and did nothing to stop the virus. Biden called Trump a xenophobe and a racist for stopping flights from China. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: Go out and party, go to bars and go out to eat. It’s safe. We have it handled. It’s safe.

• He’s a racist. He associated with Klu Klux Klan members like Sen. Robert Byrd and said he didn’t want his kids attending a racist jungle if schools are desegregated.

• He is on video saying he offered to prostitute himself to big donors. He helped his son to get $1.5 billion from China and $80,000 a month from a Ukraine Energy Company. His brother got thousands from a contractor for a billion-dollar contract.

• Biden has mental problems and is hiding in the basement and won’t answer questions.

• He, the Democrats and Fake News covered up the rioting, looting, arson and murders by Antifa and Black Lives Matter in majority black neighborhoods. The rich white kids don’t mind to destroy black and white businesses, because they can always go back to their summer mansions.

• Biden is on tape saying he wants to defund the police by reallocating police funds.

• Biden wants mail-in ballots (not absentee ballots). There have been recent elections where 25% ballots were sent out. Imagine in a national election. The Democrats have 600 lawyers to help cheat. You watch if Trump wins on election day. They will keep coming up with lost ballots until Trump loses. They hate free speech, the constitution and the U.S.A. citizens. If you want a police state, vote them in.

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove