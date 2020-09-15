September 16, 2020

Police: Minor damage following vehicle crash into Dollar Tree store

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:44 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

SALISBURY — A man was treated by EMS workers Tuesday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a Dollar Tree store on Faith Road.

The name of the man was not immediately available. It’s not clear what caused the man to run off Faith Road. His Hyundai Elantra traveled down a grassy hill and struck the side of the Dollar Tree store. A report had not been completed and few details were available, said Police Detective Russ DeSantis.

There was minor damage to the store, located at 395 Faith Road and in the Innes Street Market shopping center. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m.

Salisbury police responded with Rowan EMS and the Salisbury Fire Department. The man was seen being loaded into an ambulance waiting in the parking lot.

