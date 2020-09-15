Teen killed at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old male who was shot and killed at Laurel Pointe Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex located on Laurel Pointe Circle at 2:20 a.m. today for reports of shots fired. Police found the teen deceased from a gunshot wound, according to a statement.

Officials have not released the name of the teen but did say he was from Charlotte. No suspect has been identified as the investigation continues. Police have not said why the teen was at the Salisbury apartment complex and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, submit an anonymous tip via tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org or private message the Salisbury Police Department through Facebook or RoCo Alerts by texting the words TIP MYSALISBURY with your information to 888777.