September 17, 2020

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:08 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information after a shooting between parties in two vehicles.

A witness told detectives on Sunday he and his girlfriend were behind the two vehicles near White and Sherrills Ford roads. There, shots were fired between the two vehicles, according to a department report.

The witness was traveling behind a newer four-door Chevrolet crew cab pickup that was occupied by at least two men. One man had a white hooded sweatshirt with black lettering and the other had a red hooded sweatshirt.

In front of the truck was an older “beat up” brown Toyota, either an Avalon or Camry. The witness said the occupants of the truck suddenly began firing gunshots at the occupants of the Toyota.

The witness said the occupants all got back into their respective vehicles and turned onto Sherrills Ford Road toward Salisbury. The witness put his truck in reverse and left the area.

Deputies found seven .25-caliber shell casings, one spent .25-caliber projectile and four 9 mm casings.

No arrests have been made.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man on Monday reported someone stole items from a building while in the 6000 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• Salisbury Fire Appliance on Monday reported someone stole items from a company vehicle at 4809 South Main St.

• A man on Monday reported someone stole items from his building in the 500 block of Hickory Street, Landis.

• A man on Tuesday reported someone stole items from a scrapyard in the 300 block of N.C. 801, Woodleaf.

• Rowan County Landfill on Tuesday reported a break-in occurred at 799 Campbell Road, Woodleaf.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• True Value reported someone used counterfeit money at the store located at 1818 w. Innes St.

