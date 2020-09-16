September 17, 2020

  • 66°

Charlotte teen identified as shooting victim as police search for suspect

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

SALISBURY — A Charlotte teen has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s shooting at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex.

Xavier Nathaniel Gibbs, 17, was shot and killed outside an apartment building. Police still need the public’s help in identifying a suspect. The teen had spent some time in Salisbury in the past but did not live at the complex.

His connection to the complex is not clear. Police responded to the apartments, located off Lash Drive, around 2:20 a.m. to a shots fired call and found the teen had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Nation/World

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Nation/World

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Nation/World

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

Business

Chewy passes job projection in Rowan, looks to add 200 more workers

BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

Coronavirus

Four additional COVID-19 deaths makes county 5th in the state

Crime

Charlotte teen identified as shooting victim as police search for suspect

Education

In year marked by pandemic, RSS graduation rate improves, beats state average

Business

Don’t let perfect become enemy of progress, Charlotte entrepreneur tells Minority Business Council

Local

Salisbury City Council receives update on plan to manage stormwater

Crime

Blotter: Deputies charge man with cocaine possession during homicide investigation

Local

Police: Minor damage following vehicle crash into Dollar Tree store

Coronavirus

Four COVID-19 deaths reported from three local nursing homes