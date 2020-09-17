September 17, 2020

  • 66°

Blotter: Sept. 18

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:03 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone damaged his vehicle in the 6800 block of Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from the 3200 block of Phaniel Church Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday his wallet was stolen while at a Rowan County business in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.

• Samuel Lee Edge, 46, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault in the 300 block of Carter Loop Road, Rockwell.

• Justin Eugene Bell, 29, was charged on Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance schedule I while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse Thomas Absher, 37, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 100 block of West Ryder Avenue, Landis.

• Brandi Lavonne Starnes, 35, was charged on Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin Monroe Measimer, 30, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of control substance schedule III while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• Meggan Diane Dixon, 34, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, Kannapolis.

• Shane Anthony Stamm, 52, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of West Ryder Avenue, Landis.

• Keelyn Jaheim Davis, 18, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue, Kannapolis.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18

Coronavirus

County sees ninth COVID-19 death this week, more than 30 cases reported

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces schools can move K-5 to plan A; school board vote needed locally

Local

Wet weather brings crashes, traffic to standstill on interstate

Crime

Salisbury man victim of Facebook scam, duped out of $2,000

Crime

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Nation/World

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Nation/World

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Nation/World

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

Business

Chewy passes job projection in Rowan, looks to add 200 more workers

BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

Coronavirus

Four additional COVID-19 deaths makes county 5th in the state