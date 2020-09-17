Blotter: Sept. 18

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone damaged his vehicle in the 6800 block of Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from the 3200 block of Phaniel Church Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday his wallet was stolen while at a Rowan County business in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.

• Samuel Lee Edge, 46, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault in the 300 block of Carter Loop Road, Rockwell.

• Justin Eugene Bell, 29, was charged on Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance schedule I while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse Thomas Absher, 37, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 100 block of West Ryder Avenue, Landis.

• Brandi Lavonne Starnes, 35, was charged on Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin Monroe Measimer, 30, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of control substance schedule III while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• Meggan Diane Dixon, 34, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, Kannapolis.

• Shane Anthony Stamm, 52, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of West Ryder Avenue, Landis.

• Keelyn Jaheim Davis, 18, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue, Kannapolis.