September 17, 2020

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

EAST SPENCER — The town will host a community day this month to provide free food, baby, health and beauty supplies to anyone in need.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 1909 East Building, the former school administration building, located at 110 S. Long St. It’s across from East Spencer Town Hall.

“The town board members wanted to give back to its citizens and community,” said Alderman Tony Hillian who has led the planning of the event.

“We know this has been some trying times during this pandemic and we would like to give a little relief and uplift,” Hillian said.

The event will be a walk through to minimize contact. Masks are required, Hillian said.

During the event, residents will receive a ticket to get a free meal. He said organizers and volunteers will be on hand to help residents who haven’t done so to complete the 2020 Census and register to vote.

In addition, there will be free counseling, free socks as well as blood pressure checks.

The Church of God of Prophecy has partnered with the town. Love Christian Center Church will help to provide food.

