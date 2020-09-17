September 17, 2020

  • 66°

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:29 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Two people were charged late Wednesday after police responded to a fight outside of a Salisbury home.

Romello Christopher Ford, 24, of North Ellis Street, was charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer and misdemeanor assault on a female. He has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an expired registration plate citation.

Romello Ford

Kysheke Hishad Sweat, 20, of Poplar Tent Road in Concord, was charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Kysheke Sweat

Police were called to the 600 block of North Ellis Street around 10 p.m. for a large fight that was in progress outside the home and after reports of people hearing gunshots. The crowd was still outside as the first officer arrived. The officer indicated the two involved in the incident were inside a pickup truck, said police detective Russ DeSantis.

The officer approached and, instead of listening to the officer’s commands, the two men got out of the vehicle and went inside the home. The officer waited for other officers to arrive. Sheriff’s deputies were also called to assist because of the large group of people, DeSantis said.

Police waited until a warrant was obtained to conduct a search inside the residence, DeSantis said.

Police located multiple firearms and ammunition inside the home, one of which was stolen from Charlotte, DeSantis said. Officers allegedly also found marijuana inside the home.

Ford remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond. Sweat remains in the Rowan County jail under an $11,000 secured bond, which includes the $1,000 bond for the Wednesday incident.

Charges are pending in the matter. It’s also not clear what led up to the fight, DeSantis said.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18

Coronavirus

County sees ninth COVID-19 death this week, more than 30 cases reported

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces schools can move K-5 to plan A; school board vote needed locally

Local

Wet weather brings crashes, traffic to standstill on interstate

Crime

Salisbury man victim of Facebook scam, duped out of $2,000

Crime

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Nation/World

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Nation/World

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Nation/World

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

Business

Chewy passes job projection in Rowan, looks to add 200 more workers

BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

Coronavirus

Four additional COVID-19 deaths makes county 5th in the state