September 18, 2020

  • 66°

Blotter: Sept. 19

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:16 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An eastern North Carolina man was cited for marijuana possession after spotted by a police officer not stopping at a red light.

Jaylen Pyatt, 19 of Bolton, was cited for both simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop for a red light.

An officer saw a black BMW at the intersection of East Innes and Faith Road that did not stop. The officer pulled the car over and approached the driver. The officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the car, said police detective Russ DeSantis.

Pyatt allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the car. The officer found a plastic bag underneath the driver’s seat with marijuana and a bag of hemp under the brand name, Cookie.

Police also seized two spent gun shell casings.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Mid-Carolina Electrical reported on Wednesday someone stole items from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Vanderbilt Drive.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his belongings from the 1100 block of Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of an assault in the 100 block of Ivory Lane, China Grove.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole batteries from a loader parked on his property in the 600 block of Liberty Road, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone broke into her property on Aug. 29 in the 12300 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of an assault while in the 5700 block of Turner Drive, Kannapolis.

• Keelyn Jaheim Davis, 18, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue, Kannapolis.

• Alexander Christopher Kinder, 30, was charged on Wednesday with felony breaking and entering while in the 5400 block of Goodman Lake Road.

• Billy Edward Boyd, 51, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

Elections

Local Democrats call to ‘turn the state blue’ during virtual office reopening

Education

Funding flat, enrollment down slightly for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Education

Catawba gets high marks in U.S. News and World rankings for fifth year

Business

China Grove soap store sets sights on expansion into Kannapolis

News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18

Coronavirus

County sees ninth COVID-19 death this week, more than 30 cases reported

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces schools can move K-5 to plan A; school board vote needed locally

Local

Wet weather brings crashes, traffic to standstill on interstate

Crime

Salisbury man victim of Facebook scam, duped out of $2,000

Crime

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House