September 20, 2020

Area sports briefs: Green light for SAC basketball

By Mike London

Published 10:24 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020

JON C. LAKEY FILE PHOTO/SALISBURY POST … Lyrik Thorne and her Catawba teammates are set to return to action on Nov. 21.

From staff reports

The South Atlantic Conference announced a decision to start men’s and women’s basketball games for  the 2020-21 season on Nov. 21.

Full team practices can start on Oct. 22.

The start date for other SAC winter sports (indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling) will be up to each institution’s discretion.

The SAC men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a 20-game conference schedule with the opportunity for teams to play an additional two non-conference opponents.

“Our schools have been able to conduct in-person classes and practice activities this fall, and while there have been positive cases and other issues, they have been able to manage them effectively,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is still our top priority, but we are confident that we can begin playing some basketball games in November and prepare for all of our sports to compete in the spring semester.”

College football

Twyun Rivens (Salisbury) made five tackles for Campbell in Friday’s 43-21 loss to Coastal Carolina.

College softball

Freshman infielder Lauren Ritchie (A.L. Brown) is one of Lees-McRae’s softball recruits.

She made All-South Piedmont Conference twice, was MVP   her senior season and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Travel softball

Team North Carolina pounded out several wins on Saturday.

Ellen Yang (Salisbury) had three RBIs in one game and two in another.

Kary Hales (Carson) had a big game with a homer and three RBIs.

Showcase baseball

West Rowan pitcher Casey Gouge pitched six innings for the 5 Star squad on Saturday. He struck out five, walked one and won 2-1.

Gouge is an uncommitted left-hander in the Class of 2022.

