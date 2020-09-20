September 20, 2020

  • 55°

Doug Creamer column: He will be there

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

By Doug Creamer

I went to two funerals in the past week. Two members of our congregation laid their mothers to rest. I can’t imagine what they are feeling or the loss that they must endure. It seems a small price to pay to go and stand with them in their moment of sorrow. I never know what to say and only hope that my presence lets them know that they are not alone.

Funerals, or what I prefer to call them, the celebrations of life, are traditions that help us say good-bye to loved ones. It is interesting to hear how someone sums up a person’s life. I like it when the speakers inject some humor into their remembrance. We all do things that are funny and I believe the dearly departed would want us to share a laugh.

Going to funerals reminds me of the preciousness of life. It reminds me that I need to enjoy each moment that I am blessed to share with family and friends. It reminds me to be thankful that everyone in my family is healthy at the moment. It reminds me of something my brother works hard to do at gatherings. He tries to create good memories so later he has something good to remember.

Two other friends have gone through the loss of their mothers in the last year. Each has told me stories of all that has to happen after the funerals and the friends have all gone home. Even when there is a will, there is a mess that must be cleaned up. There is filing all the proper paperwork, cleaning out the house, repairing the house and getting it ready to go on the market, and the list goes on.

One of the things that struck me as I listened to these two men share their stories is how important family is during these times. They talked about how siblings came together to be there for each other. I am thankful that my siblings are always there for each other. We all lead very busy lives, but if one of us was in need we all would be there to help. We are hardworking, caring people. We do love to tease each other, but when the chips are down, we are family and we are there for each other.

I know that everyone is not that blessed. There are many who feel that they are left to walk through things alone. It doesn’t have to be big events, it can be those daily struggles and they feel that they are all alone. They don’t have the support or encouragement that they need to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

When we choose to walk with God, we are never going to be alone again. God promises us that he will never leave us or forsake us. When we invite Jesus into our lives, his spirit comes in and lives within us. That’s why I can tell you with confidence that we will never walk alone again, if we invite him into our lives.

The God who made whole universe, who knows everything there is to know about you, wants to come and live in you. True, it may not be the best house in the world, but God is awesome at doing home makeovers. If you will work with him, he’ll make your life into a beautiful testimony to his great love.

There are so many benefits to inviting God into your life, including that you will never be alone again. He’ll walk with you. He’ll let you lean on him. Most importantly, when life really gets rough, he will carry you. I know you can’t see him with your eyes, but I promise you will feel him. He will also send you the love and support you need through the family of God.

If you feel like you are walking the roads of life alone, I want to encourage you to open your heart and your life to Jesus. He promises to stay beside you and to walk with you all the way through life until your body is laid to rest and your spirit goes home to be with him. I look forward to the time when it will be my turn to go home, but in the meantime, I know that every hour of every day I will never walk alone. God is with me. God is with you, if you have invited him into your life. If you haven’t, open the doors of your heart and let his love in so you too will never feel alone again.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com .

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

‘Better chance of succeeding’: Moody, colleagues reflect on tenure, retirement

News

Collecting garbage: Locals work to beautify High Rock Lake during Clean Sweep

Coronavirus

Salisbury man grateful parents’ story has impacted many

News

Celtics take big lead and hold on to top Heat 117-106

Business

Downtown Salisbury ‘moving swiftly’ with developers interested in Empire Hotel

Business

From fantasy to fact, Cherry builds a Hobbit House at his Treesort

Business

Biz Roundup: CSP seeking to hire 100 new employees for plant expansion

Coronavirus

Police, sheriff focus on education in addressing mask-wearing complaints

Education

Candidates for East Area school board seat have widely different views on renewal

Kannapolis

Cannon Mills’ whistle sounds again, brings nostalgia with it

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Outbreak at jail annex over; new cases emerge at Kannapolis facility

Elections

In Senate race, Tillis calibrates ties to Trump

News

5 Charlotte officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

Elections

Trump, Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

College

Maui Invitational moving to Asheville during pandemic

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

Elections

Local Democrats call to ‘turn the state blue’ during virtual office reopening

Education

Funding flat, enrollment down slightly for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Education

Catawba gets high marks in U.S. News and World rankings for fifth year

Business

China Grove soap store sets sights on expansion into Kannapolis

News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18