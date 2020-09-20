September 20, 2020

Letter: How do people support such low character?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

President Donald Trump’s moral bankruptcy got even bigger this week as he re-tweeted a tweet falsely suggesting that Joe Biden is a pedophile. Imagine that, someone baselessly claiming that you, your son, your husband, is sexually attracted to children. Now imagine that person is in a position of power. How do you respond?

Any response draws additional attention to the issue; forces you to say unbelievable things: “I have never inappropriately touched …” How insane and empty of character do you have to be to level that claim against someone else?

But then, Trump has previously shown he has no inner compass, no sense of right and wrong. Consider the Access Hollywood tape where Trump bragged about grabbing women’s (plural!) genitals and forcibly kissing them: ‘they just let you do it. You can do anything.’ He went on to say, “I’ll admit it. I did try and f*** her. She was married. I moved on her very heavily.”

Although Trump later apologized for the language, he has the sexual harassment lawsuits to back up that this was not baseless chatter or false braggadocio. The current number of sexual harassment allegations stand at 26 women.

Amy Dorris, a former model, came forward with a compelling story and evidence last week. This number doesn’t even include the allegations that he entered female dressing rooms while women were undressing during Miss Teen USA contests. These claims are also substantiated by recordings of him bragging of doing exactly this to Howard Stern.

As Trump attempts to claw his way back to a second term, I struggle to understand how anyone can support someone of such low character.

Everyone knows the expression that “power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.” We do not need to see this proven again.

— Andrew Jacobson

Salisbury

