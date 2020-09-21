Blotter: Concord man faces drug charges after hotel disturbance call
By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com
SALISBURY — A Concord man faces felony cocaine charges after police were called to a disturbance call at a local motel.
Salisbury Police charged Jeremy Dion Frazier, 34, of Champion Lane, with possession of a controlled substance schedule II.
Police responded Saturday morning to the Super 8 motel and observed a man smoking marijuana inside a car. An officer searched the vehicle and found a cut straw on the floor with powder residue on it. There was also powder residue throughout the vehicle, a black book bag with multiple plastic bags with powder in it. According to a report, there was white powder throughout the car.
The officer found a cigarette container with what was believed to be heroin.
In other Salisbury Police Department reports
• A man reported Friday his vehicle was vandalized in the 200 block of Institute Street.
• A teen reported Saturday someone stole her bicycle while in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
• Kendall Xavier Davis, 27, was charged Friday with misdemeanor larceny while at Walmart.
• Brittany Connell Scott was charged Friday with unlawful for a person to interfere with an electronic monitor while at Walmart.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported Thursday money was missing from his account while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.
• Piedmont Research Station reported on Thursday a catalytic converter from the 8300 block of Sherrill’s Ford Road.
• A man reported Thursday someone stole his trailer and welder while in the 1700 block of Goodson Road.
• A woman reported Thursday someone vandalized his property in the 7700 block of Woodleaf Road.
• Jorge Jimenez-Hernandez, 36, was charged on Thursday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while at the Rowan County Courthouse.
• Joshua Merle Gunter, 29, was charged on Thursday with felony assault serious bodily injury while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
Rockwell teen charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl
SALISBURY — A Rockwell teen is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Nathaniel... read more