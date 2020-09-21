Police: Charlotte man caught stealing funeral home employee’s truck

SALISBURY — A Charlotte man is accused of taking police and employees on a foot chase after stealing a truck outside of Lyerly Funeral Home.

Salisbury Police charged Darryl Eugene Crawford Turner II, 51, with felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI.

Employees told police they caught Turner taking a 2003 Ford Ranger and chased him until police arrived, said Lt. Lee Walker. Several officers came upon the truck near West Monroe Street. Turner allegedly ran from the truck, and officers chased him on foot for a short time until he was captured.

Once apprehended, police found a clear sleeve inside Turner’s pocket that had his identification and a paper towel with marijuana inside it. According to police, Turner told the officer, he “smokes reefer.”

Turner remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.