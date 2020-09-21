Rockwell teen charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl

SALISBURY — A Rockwell teen is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Nathaniel Miller, 18, of Elaine Avenue, with felony statutory rape of a child and felony first-degree sex offense.

The agency received a report on Aug. 26 of a sexual assault. Miller was sought at his grandmother’s home and questioned by investigators. Arrest warrants were obtained, and Miller was arrested.

The victim was known to Miller, said Capt. John Sifford.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.