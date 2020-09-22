Library to reopen for in-person visits Oct. 1

SALISBURY — On October 1, public entry will be allowed at three branches of the Rowan Public Library system.

That includes the headquarters in Salisbury, East Branch in Rockwell and South Rowan Regional in China Grove. Patrons will be able to use computers, browse physical collections and handle circulation matters in person. In a news release, the library did not provide a date for the opening of the West Branch, which has seen its opening delayed by the pandemic.

New procedures to be in place to help ensure the safety of staff and patrons include

Limited entry in compliance with governor’s executive orders and CDC guidelines

Floor plan re-arrangements (including computer labs) that encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet

Hand sanitizer stations and increased frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms

Protective barriers at service desks

Reduced seating

Entry to the library’s facilities will be in addition to services currently available:

24/7 access to book drops

24/7 access to Wi-Fi on Library grounds an in parking lots (no passcodes required)

Virtual programs shared via social media and YouTube

Readers advisory and librarian assistance via the Rowan Public Library central line, 980-432-8670.

Curbside pick up on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Via Curbside Pick Up, patrons can pick up materials, mobile prints and crafts and activities as well as request copies and faxes without leaving the parking lot! Appointments are not required.

All patrons are encouraged to wear a face covering, wait at least 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, the library asks that you postpone your visit.

For more information about Rowan Public Library services and operations, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.