September 22, 2020

  • 70°
Associated Press file photo Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, left, runs past Cincinnati Bengals’ William Jackson, right, during the first half in Charlotte in 2018. McCaffrey will be out 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain.

Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

By News Service Report

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

By Steve Reed
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam.

The All-Pro running back is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“I have prided myself on being on the field (but) freak accidents happen a lot, and this is one of them,” McCaffrey said Monday. “If you look around the league there are a lot of guys who are down right now. The biggest thing you can do is stay strong and fight through it. They say (I will be out) four-to-six weeks, well, that’s a challenge to me and hopefully I get back a lot earlier than that. I’m going to attack this like I attack anything else and just go from there.”

The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday.

Davis had eight catches for 72 yards but no carries against the Bucs as the Panthers found themselves in catch-up mode in the fourth quarter. The team is also expected to sign Reggie Bonnafon, McCaffrey’s primary backup last season, from the practice squad to provide depth.

“I hate it for him,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “No one wants to be out there more than Christian does. But everything happens for a reason. I’m sure he is rehabbing right now.”

McCaffrey said the injury happened “four or five plays” before he left the game for good early in the fourth quarter following his second touchdown run of the game.

“As soon as the third quarter ended I went and got taped and tried to play it off,” McCaffrey said. “I played a couple of plays and realized that I wasn’t 100%. I went to sideline and it started getting worse and worse. I realized it would be inefficient if I continued to play due to the level that I was at.”
McCaffrey, who has a reputation for taking incredible care of his body, has played 50 straight games since entering the NFL.

“It’s really frustrating,” McCaffrey said. “But it is the nature of the beast. It happened. The only thing you can do now is try to fix it. The more and more you tell yourself this sucks the less time you are focusing on taking care of it.”

Added Rhule: “He was upset that he wasn’t out there at the end to help us.”

In two games this season McCaffrey has run for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards.

The loss of McCaffrey is a devastating blow for the Panthers’ offense. He was the team’s best offensive playmaker in 2019, becoming only the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The Panthers rewarded the fourth-year running back with a four-year, $64 million contract making him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Rhule said Davis is a “starting tailback in the National Football League and was ready to play. He will play well in Christian’s absence.” Rhule said the offense won’t change with Davis in the starting lineup. “He made the most of his opportunities on Sunday,” Rhule said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Asheville man charged with heroin possession following traffic checkpoint

Education

Susan Cox conceding school board race, putting support behind opponent

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will survey families, stakeholders about next superintendent

Local

Library to reopen for in-person visits Oct. 1

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive bulletproof vests

Crime

Man charged with sex offense, raping teen

Business

Commissioners receive analysis of county’s development application process

Crime

Man arrested in Spencer in connection with Charlotte murder investigation

Local

County government losing assistant manager, social services director

Education

RSS will collect information on full K-5 return

Education

KCS sees smooth transition back to classes, unlikely to transition to all in-person for K-5

Nation/World

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Local

Tillis says Trump will extend offshore drilling pause to NC

Coronavirus

12% of all Rowan COVID-19 cases currently active

Crime

Blotter: Concord man faces drug charges after hotel disturbance call

Crime

Rockwell teen charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl

Crime

Police: Charlotte man caught stealing funeral home employee’s truck

Local

Rowan Social Services director takes new job in New Hanover County; Heidrick to retire

Ask Us

Ask us: Will masks be required in Rowan County polling locations?

Elections

Political Notebook: Tillis, Cunningham differ on when to fill SCOTUS vacancy

Local

Local state trooper, firefighter returns home after Army deployment

Local

Blast from the past: Concordia Lutheran Church opens time capsule from previous century

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with damaging video camera, tresspassing

Crime

North Carolina man faces over 300 sex-related charges