September 22, 2020

Rowan Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive bulletproof vests

By Staff Report

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Three K-9s in the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will receive bulletproof vests thanks to a charitable donation.

The donation comes from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vests, which are expected in eight to 10 weeks, will be embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.” 

Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor for K-9 officers is American-made, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,004 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The donations are made possible by both private and corporate donations.  

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit vik9s.org.

