Salisbury police warn residents after increased trailer thefts

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Salisbury police say there are preventative measures residents can take in order to keep themselves from being the victim of a stolen trailer.

In the last several weeks, more residents have seen trailer thefts. According to Police Lt. Lee Walker, it’s common for thieves to steal the trailers and sell them.

He said in most cases, thieves steal the trailers, remove the vehicle identification numbers, repaint them and place a new identification number on them.

Walker recommends a coupler, hitch or tongue lock to secure the trailer to prevent thefts. He also suggests if the owner doesn’t plan on moving the trailer for a while to remove a tire, which would make it immobile.

Another great way to help prevent thefts would be to use a steel rod to lock the tires in place or park a vehicle in front of the trailer to keep thieves from attaching it to a vehicle and hauling it away.

Police also recommend placing insurance on the trailer in the event it is stolen.

For more tips to prevent theft, go to www.salisburync.gov/police