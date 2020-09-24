Drive-by shooting injures 24-year-old Salisbury man

SALISBURY — A 24-year-old Salisbury man was shot in the knee during an early morning drive-by shooting outside a Salisbury home.

Salisbury police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker said the man was under a carport at a home off of Statesville Boulevard in the 1200 block of Forest Dale Drive with a group of others just after midnight on Thursday.

The group heard about five gunshots and began running into the garage. The 24-year-old man was the only person injured. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

It appears the victim was not a target and happened to get shot in the crossfire, Walker said. He did not live at the home.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.