Highway Patrol: Vehicle fled after striking, killing pedestrian on Camp Road

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian walking near Camp Road early Thursday morning.

A call was made around 3:08 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit near the prison. Once troopers arrived, they found the victim, William Odell Lea, 66, of Salisbury, lying in an embankment. Lea was already dead, said to Sgt. D.M. Morgan.

The vehicle that hit Lea left the scene. Highway Patrol said it believes the crash occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. As of now, troopers do not have details on the make, model and color of the car but say it may be damaged on the front right corner.

Lea is a Black male with a shaved head and he was wearing gray pants or camouflage shorts, a yellow shirt covered by a gray unzipped hooded sweatshirt and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information or remembers seeing Lea walking down Camp Road is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 704-639-7574.