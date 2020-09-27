September 27, 2020

Letter: Autocrats have it easy

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

The ancient Greeks had a word and a concept for the personage of an autocrat like President Trump.

The word is megalopsychic — the most dangerous person in the community because he believed himself rather than believing in himself.

Autocrats have it easy to get policies enacted; they merely eliminate or marginalize the opposition.

— Sanford Silverburg

Salisbury

