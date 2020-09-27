September 27, 2020

Letter: Moody chose visionary course for RSS

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

Seven years ago Dr. Lynn Moody became the Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools.  While she could have coasted to retirement, she chose a different course. She quickly realized that business as usual would not make Rowan-Salisbury Schools the best they needed to be.

A great visionary with strong leadership qualities, an unbelievable work ethic, and a willingness to do things differently, she quickly was recognized across the state and nation as a risk-taker and an innovator who always placed students first. Her awards and recognition nationally are unheard of for Rowan County in the past. 

As a former teacher at Knox and Salisbury High and as chairman emeritus of the State Board of Education, I am always proud to hear so many compliments about Dr. Moody and her hard working team and the teachers, principals, and staffs.

Some have said in the past that Rowan County citizens often think “too small.”  Perhaps some would say that Lynn Moody thinks “too big.”  Yes, she made some uncomfortable.  For Rowan-Salisbury to be the one school system in North Carolina to be given renewal status says it all.

Dr. Moody has earned her retirement. Although, I regret it for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and especially for the students. However, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education has the ability to hire another visionary who can implement and strengthen the Renewal initiative. Let’s not retreat due to the complaints of a vocal few.  I have often said that Dr. Moody could walk across the Yadkin River and her misguided critics would say, “Dr. Moody can’t swim.”

Thank you, Superintendent Moody, my friend. 

— Phil Kirk

Raleigh

