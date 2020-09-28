Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

SALISBURY – Ryan Michael Price, 33, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault by strangulation Friday after allegedly assaulting a woman by placing his forearm against her neck and chocking her until she was unconscious.

Price was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond with a Monday court date. In North Carolina, bond can not be set by a magistrate in a domestic violence case and must be determined by a district court judge.

In other arrest warrants: