Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

SALISBURY — Police have charged a local man after they received a 911 call from his children to report their mother was being assaulted.

Salisbury Police charged Ryan Michael Price, 33, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felon assault by strangulation. Price, who has been out of prison a couple of months got into a verbal and physical altercation with the mother of his children, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The woman was on the front porch when Price approached. He questioned whether she was going to let him see the children. The two got into a verbal fight and Price allegedly punched the woman in the mouth. He’s accused of pushing her against a wall and pressing his forearm against her neck.

The woman told police she believed she blacked out because she doesn’t remember anything afterward. The children — a 9-year-old, 8-year-old and a 5-year-old — ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, Walker said.

When police responded, they noted the woman had blood around her nose and mouth as well as bruising around her neck.

Price remains in the Rowan County jail without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.