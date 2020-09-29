Blotter: Charlotte teen cited with marijuana possession during traffic stop

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Charlotte teen was cited for simple possession of marijuana after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

Lovonya Miller, 19, was stopped by Salisbury police at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at 825 East Innes St. because her vehicle’s lights were out. The officer noted in a report he could smell marijuana coming from the car when she rolled down the window.

The officer requested a K-9 to go around the perimeter of the car. The dog alerted and the vehicle was searched, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Walker said marijuana was found in a brown purse in the car.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her belongings from her vehicle parked in the 600 block of South Clay Street.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of larceny from the 500 block of Wiley Avenue.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 800 block of South Main Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of an attempted burglary in the 800 block of West Ridge Road.

• Amazon reported on Friday someone stole its vehicle from the 100 block of Stolz and Carter Loop roads.

• A man reported on Friday someone who was unauthorized made a transaction from his PayPal account while in the 2200 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole his truck from the 200 block of Apple Road.

• Brooks Berry Haynie Associates Inc. reported someone stole items from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Smith Road, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 4800 block of Jack Brown Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was assaulted in the 500 block of Needmore Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole items from her vehicle while parked in the 300 block of Country Place Drive, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole a utility trailer from his property in the 6200 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of a breaking and entering while in the 700 block of East Ridge Road.

• Megan Laura Snider, 32, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• Tyesha Simone Phillips, 25, was charged on Sunday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 10100 block of Old Concord Road.

• Dylan Anderson Elliott, 23, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce while in the 5300 block of Mooresville Road.