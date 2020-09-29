Police identify man who took them on high-speed chase, crashed into lumber truck

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man has been identified as the driver who took police on a high-speed chase Monday that ended in a collision.

Janaris Javon Riley, 29, of the 2300 block of Statesville Boulevard, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI (marijuana), two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving and no operator’s license.

He was additionally charged by the N.C. State Highway Patrol with failure to maintain lane control, no operator’s license, traveling left of center and no operator’s license.

The incident began at Newsome Road when Riley did not stop at a stop sign. He continued on Stokes Ferry Road in his Dodge Challenger reaching speeds of 100 mph. He made a right turn onto Liberty Road and collided with a logging truck from S&S Logging and Timber in Salisbury.

The driver of the lumber truck was at a stop sign on Liberty Road just opposite of the West Liberty Fire Department. The driver of the lumber truck, which was not hauling a load of lumber, was not injured.

Police searched the Dodge, including a suitcase that was found inside the trunk, and found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Riley complained of minor injuries and was checked out by Rowan EMS at the crash scene. He was arrested at the scene. Riley was issued a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.