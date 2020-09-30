September 30, 2020

Chris Paul has enrolled at Winston-Salem State. (AP File Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Chris Paul enrolls at Winston-Salem State to encourage voting

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — NBA star Chris Paul has enrolled in a historically Black college and where he will take a class and encourage students to get to the polls.

The Oklahoma City guard has enrolled at Winston-Salem State, across town from Wake Forest, where he played for two seasons before going to the NBA, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. His parents also attended Winston-Salem State.

“We are providing transportation to HBCU students to get the polls so we are working on that now,” Paul said recently on ESPN’s “First Take,” adding that he’s partnered with two other NBA players to help HBCU students get to the polls.

During the NBA playoffs, Paul raised awareness of HBCUs by wearing different shoes representing schools such as Winston-Salem State, North Carolina A&T and N.C. Central.

