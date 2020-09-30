Changes to expect when phase three starts Friday
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced the state would move into phase three of its reopening on Friday at 5 p.m.
The following are some key parts of phase 3:
• A face covering remains mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.
• Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 can have 7% capacity for spectators.
• Smaller outdoor venues can operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.
• Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.
• Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
• Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
• The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
• The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.
Phase three will be effective through Friday, October 23.
Here’s a link to the full executive order: files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO169-Phase-3.pdf
