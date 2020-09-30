Photo: Truck wanted in connection with Reaper’s Realm shooting

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office sent over this photo of a truck it’s searching for that is allegedly connected to a shooting at the China Grove-area attraction Reaper’s Realm.

The truck is a 2015 Dodge Ram. It’s a four-door truck with a license plate of DBL-8464.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident, in which one person was shot and an unruly crowd created a chaotic scene, is requested to call 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley, 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.