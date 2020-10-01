Agreement to divert minor disciplinary incidents from court ready for public feedback

Bickett added that, even after adoption, the proposed agreement will remain a work in progress, with regular monitoring and, if necessary, changes.

“We know this isn’t perfect. That is why we want to hear from the public,” Bickett said.

He said the partnership believes that the work will help reduce the number of suspensions, expulsions and referrals to the justice system by constructively and timely addressing student misconduct when and where it happens.

Bickett has said organizers don’t want to divert dangerous activity, but disciplinary action for incidents of students yelling in the hallway or being disruptive in class should not be decided in court.

The memorandum of understanding will help students succeed in school and prevent negative outcomes for them and the community, Bickett said.