October 1, 2020

  • 54°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - School Board Chairman Josh Wagner speaks with supporters of keeping Faith Elementary open March 11, 2019, during a recess in a school board meeting. Wagner presented a proposal that included closing Faith Elementary at the end of the year.

Editorial: This time, schools should follow conventional wisdom

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

Conventional wisdom is usually to make big changes at the same time to avoid dragging things out over weeks and months.

Rip the bandage off all at once, so to speak.

With a superintendent retiring, COVID-19 and the virtual learning challenges it has caused, renewal, a school board election and closure discussions coming back to the forefront, Rowan-Salisbury Schools is preparing to rip off a lot of bandages.

Truthfully, the school system can’t move forward and adapt to unprecedented times by staying the same.

The board has once again taken steps toward closing Faith and Enochville elementary schools and scheduled public hearings that are required by law. The school board, however, doesn’t need a public hearing to know how parents feel about closing the two facilities. The community’s strong opposition to the proposal for years, particularly in Faith, proves that. As more evidence of opposition: Faith could be just a couple weeks from receiving approval for a charter school.

If parents and students haven’t grown exhausted by the constant closure talk with no decisions made, they’ll make their voices heard loudly during a public hearing scheduled to be held virtually on Oct. 19 for Faith and Oct. 20 for Enochville. To do that, they’ll need to figure out how to use the software platform Zoom or write their comments and hope board members read them. They can’t gather in groups and present the same show of force that prompted previous delays.

School board members, meanwhile, may need to hope the many residential developments in Rowan County, particularly ones near Faith Elementary School, do not bring many school-age children or young families. Otherwise, the board in a few years could be wondering why they didn’t procrastinate further about closure discussions. Compared to the current situation, though, overcrowding would be a terrific problem because it would mean millions of tax dollars and billions in new investment flowing into the county.

It’s also worth wondering whether existing trends, which school officials say have been accelerated by COVID-19, will continue after the virus subsides. Students and parents that find virtual schooling to be a good option may not return to in-person classes. Parents who’ve sent their kids to homeschool, charter schools or decided to get ahead of closure and transfer their child elsewhere are unlikely to return to Faith and Enochville without some sort of guarantee that closure won’t happen. That guarantee isn’t coming.

If a vote on closure happens this month, it will be one of the hardest decisions school board members will ever make, and particularly so because it’s just weeks from an election. School board members will have a mountain of considerations swimming around in their mind, most of which they’ve debated before. But in a school systems that’s boldly forged a new path via renewal, it may finally be time to follow conventional wisdom and rip off the bandage.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Multi-building development on East Innes begins to take shape after years of delays

Education

‘We know what time it is’: Livingstone students hear from local candidates for office

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Lee Street theatre pivots after positive COVID-19 tests cancel live shows

Elections

Local voters say first presidential debate devoid of substance, contained little to change minds

High School

Interest is spiking in South volleyball

Education

Education Briefs: Superintendent survey now available for community members

Education

Celebrating national 4-H week

Education

Robots with phonics: Rockwell Elementary is blending subjects to engage with kids

Crime

Agreement to divert minor disciplinary incidents from court ready for public feedback

Nation/World

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Nation/World

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Coronavirus

County moves up to fourth in state for COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Photo: Truck wanted in connection with Reaper’s Realm shooting

Coronavirus

North Carolina moves to Phase 3, but COVID progress is ‘fragile’

Coronavirus

Changes to expect when phase three starts Friday

Crime

Blotter: Concord man faces weapons, marijuana charges after traffic stop

Elections

Political sign stealing on the rise in Rowan as campaign season heats up

News

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Elections

Debate takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

News

Appalachian State student dies following COVID complications

Local

Planning board OKs rezoning for 5-acre property on Mooresville Road

Business

Kannapolis seeking redevelopment proposals for site of old baseball stadium

Elections

Tell us your opinion about the first presidential debate