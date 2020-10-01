October 1, 2020

  • 70°
Marcus D. Chambers

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in traffic stop

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

SALISBURY — A fugitive wanted in two states was charged this week with methamphetamine and other drug charges following a traffic stop.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Marcus Dontrell Chambers, 28, with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver methadone hydrochloride. On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department said Chambers was a fugitive wanted in North and South Carolina.

Investigators stopped Chambers at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and North Shaver Street. He was wanted in Lancaster, South Carolina, for grand larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Chambers also had two counts of failure to appear in Rowan County for a variety of charges, including two counts of assault on a female, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and breaking and entering involving terrorizing and injury.

During the course of the traffic stop, investigators seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of cocaine, 2.5 dosage units of methadone hydrochloride and over $400 in cash.

Chambers has dozens of arrest and felony convictions for promotion of prostitution, attempted common law robbery and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Chambers was placed in jail under a $466,000.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Democratic candidate for 13th District will host virtual fundraising event with actor Mark Hamill

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte man charged with weapons-related offenses after vehicle stop, chase

Crime

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in traffic stop

Crime

Sisters charged with assaulting mom during argument over colored pencils

Crime

Police looking for Salisbury man in shots fired incident

Crime

Charlotte woman faces drug charges after being stopped in rental car

Business

Multi-building development on East Innes begins to take shape after years of delays

Education

‘We know what time it is’: Livingstone students hear from local candidates for office

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Lee Street theatre pivots after positive COVID-19 tests cancel live shows

Elections

Local voters say first presidential debate devoid of substance, contained little to change minds

High School

Interest is spiking in South volleyball

Education

Education Briefs: Superintendent survey now available for community members

Education

Celebrating national 4-H week

Education

Robots with phonics: Rockwell Elementary is blending subjects to engage with kids

Crime

Agreement to divert minor disciplinary incidents from court ready for public feedback

Nation/World

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Nation/World

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Coronavirus

County moves up to fourth in state for COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Photo: Truck wanted in connection with Reaper’s Realm shooting

Coronavirus

North Carolina moves to Phase 3, but COVID progress is ‘fragile’

Coronavirus

Changes to expect when phase three starts Friday

Crime

Blotter: Concord man faces weapons, marijuana charges after traffic stop

Elections

Political sign stealing on the rise in Rowan as campaign season heats up