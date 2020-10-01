Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in traffic stop

SALISBURY — A fugitive wanted in two states was charged this week with methamphetamine and other drug charges following a traffic stop.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Marcus Dontrell Chambers, 28, with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver methadone hydrochloride. On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department said Chambers was a fugitive wanted in North and South Carolina.

Investigators stopped Chambers at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and North Shaver Street. He was wanted in Lancaster, South Carolina, for grand larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Chambers also had two counts of failure to appear in Rowan County for a variety of charges, including two counts of assault on a female, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and breaking and entering involving terrorizing and injury.

During the course of the traffic stop, investigators seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of cocaine, 2.5 dosage units of methadone hydrochloride and over $400 in cash.

Chambers has dozens of arrest and felony convictions for promotion of prostitution, attempted common law robbery and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Chambers was placed in jail under a $466,000.