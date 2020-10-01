Letter: Keep up the extra section on Tuesday
Many thanks for the extra section in Tuesday’s edition.
How refreshing to see a throwback version of our beloved Salisbury Post as it once was.
Dare we wish that management has found a permanent way to pay less to shareholders so that the paper’s subscribers will get a quality product?
I urge management to not allow the paper to become a self-fulfilling prophecy by pushing your readers to digital sources for our news.
— B.D. Robinson
Salisbury
You Might Like
Letter: Biden is worst candidate in history
This could be one of the most important presidential elections, or re-elections, in history. America seems to be in a... read more