October 1, 2020

  • 52°

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

Rachel Kirby, of Salisbury, is an American studies Ph.D candidate at Boston University who is one of 100 doctoral students in the United States and Canada selected for a $15,000 scholar award from the PEO Sisterhood.

Kirby was sponsored by Chapter AX, of Salisbury.

The awards, established in 1991, provides merit-based awards for women in both countries pursuing doctoral-level degrees at accredited institutions.

