October 1, 2020

Chasity Hearne, left, and Courtney Hearne, right.

Sisters charged with assaulting mom during argument over colored pencils

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:10 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police say two sisters face felony assault charges after being accused of punching and choking their mother during an argument over colored pencils.

Courtney Dawn Hearne, 27, of North Main Street, was charged on Wednesday with felony assault by strangulation, felony aggravated assault of a handicapped person and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Her sister, Chasity Leigh Hearne, 29, also of North Main Street, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a handicapped person and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Salisbury Police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker said the mother wanted to know where her colored pencils were and that’s when police said the argument began. Chasity is accused of punching her mother in the face and pushing her to the ground while her sister, Courtney, is accused of pushing her mother onto a bed and choking her.

The incident occurred on Sept. 28 at the home they share. Courtney remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $37,500 secured bond. Chasity remains jailed under a $7,000 secured bond.

