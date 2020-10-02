October 2, 2020

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020

“I think we’re all concerned that we do not want another Dollar General. Basically, Dollar Generals are taking over every corner of Rowan County.”

— Tiffany Wallace,  who lives on Mooresville Road near property being rezoned from rural residential to
commercial, business, industrial

“Whenever I got a lot of my tattoos, specifically my finger tattoos, they were sure to tell me, ‘Now, these are what we call job killers.’ ”

— Trent Waller, who never thought he’d have an office job, but now is working with his brother in Trident Insured

“The bar has been raised by how well we’ve played the last two seasons. We’ve built some good tradition with a lot of positives. Guys are excited about following in the footsteps of really good players. Now the task is to build another good team.”

— Rob Perron, Catawba basketball coach as target dates have been set for South Atlantic Conference games

“I don’t think anyone will complain much about who they play or when they play. We’re just glad we’re able to have a season. We feel lucky to have a season.”

— Jenna Horne,  South Rowan
volleyball coach on the 2020 season

“This is not the kind of
behavior that is welcomed at our haunt. Our No. 1 priority is to keep our customers and workers safe.”

— Reaper’s Realm,  statement
posted on Facebook after gunfire erupted at the China Grove haunted house and trail last weekend

“Being a local company, there’s a good feeling
knowing you’re helping out the local EMS or other
county workers to help
them be safer with what’s going on in the world.”

— Danny Powell, president of
Salcoa Contracting on work at Rowan County facilities to comply with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19

“This is the best news I could possibly deliver.”

— Lynn Moody,  Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent on the
$26.3 million grant awarded to help
accelerate the district’s
implementation of renewal

“Neither handled themselves in a way that gives me hope. Both liked hearing themselves talk more than getting the message across.”

— Janet Keys,  a politically
independent voter from Salisbury
discussing what she thought of the  presidential debate

