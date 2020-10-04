October 5, 2020

  • 70°

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:35 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Woodleaf man was charged Friday with breaking into a Cleveland home and pawning tools that were taken from a storage building.

Trent Douglas Schriefer, 27, of the 100 block of Cone Drive, Woodleaf, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking an entering, felony larceny of a firearm, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and felony possession of firearm by a felon.

According to the arrest warrant, a Cleveland man reported someone broke into his storage building on Sept. 25 and stole a Craftsman air compressor, chainsaw, a Husqvarna weed eater and an impact gun, all of which were valued at $1,100. In addition, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun was also stolen from inside the home.

The warrant said Schriefer took the chainsaw to Reliable Pawn and received $50 for it. He has a previous 2013 drug-related conviction from Alamance County.

In other arrest warrants

• Michael Wayne House, 49, of Goodman Drive, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also been charged with traffic violations that include rear lamp violations, operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious or altering a title or registration card/tag. He received a $2,500 secured bond.

House was served with an arrest warrant for failure to appear at a restitution hearing for which he received a $5,000 secured bond. Rowan Sheriff’s allegedly deputies found plastic bags and a can with drug residue inside it.

• Brandy Wilhoit, 34, of Percy Lane if Rockwell, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

The warrant said Wilhoit had her child with her while breaking into a China Grove home. The warrant shows items allegedly stolen from the home include a laptop, jewelry, clothes and credit cards. She allegedly had a glass smoking pipe and a metal smoking pipe.

