October 4, 2020

Letter: Tell Joseph to keep writing

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 4, 2020

The articles written by Nalini Joseph have been excellent! She is addressing such important issues of American life such as how we are obsessed with “doing” rather than “being!” Her suggestions for slowing down so kids can have “thinking time” is wonderful.

Having known Nalini, Jude and their son Rohan over many years, I have watched them enjoy learning together. Often, Rohan leads the way with his own interests and investigations.
Nalini has a deep love and passion for children. For years she has been director of the guardian ad litem program in Statesville. All of the foster children there are assigned an attorney to advocate for them in court. Her dedication for the welfare of every child is to be admired and applauded.

Please continue to invite her to write a “My Turn.”

— Susan Ward

Salisbury

